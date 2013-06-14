Accent Windows Signs Denise Plante as Company Spokesperson

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Accent Windows, a world class window and door installation service provider in Denver, Colorado, publicized recently that they had signed a deal with radio and television show personality Denise Plante, and that she will be the new spokesperson and the face of Accent Windows moving forward.



Denise Plante, who is an Emmy Award winning television and radio personality, has been in the media industry for the past 22 years. Among those 22 years she has spent a major part, 17 years, residing in Denver, Colorado where she is also hosting radio and TV shows at present. As a part of this partnership and agreement, Denise Plante will get Accent windows installed in her home and she will share her experience with her beloved radio and television fans. This new deal is definitely going to bring some exciting new reviews and expectantly more clients for Accent Windows.



Denise, who is very excited about her new partnership upon signing with the Denver window installation company, commented, "After working, I just want the comfort of home, and that's why I chose Accent Windows and Doors! They have incredible customer service and quality products. When you choose Accent Windows, you know you chose the company and product for your family. I'm very excited about our partnership and honored to represent the company."



Accent Windows also offer special offers and cash payment incentives for their customers who refer colleagues or friends. They offer $150 for every referral their customers close for Accent Windows along with 1% of the order value of each referred project. Accent Windows customers can take advantage of this great opportunity for a limited period of time, which extends until June 30, 2013. The company considers this referral program to be beneficial for their business as well as encouraging to their customers, since most of Accent Windows' business is generated through referrals or word of mouth by their satisfied customers.



Along with the exciting announcement of partnering with Denise Plante and the limited time referral program opportunity, Accent Windows has announced another exciting customer opportunity. It is a free upgrade program for Denver residents, also valid until June 30. Accent Windows will upgrade single hung / slider windows to a double, plus a free triple glaze upgrade. This offer is applicable on all Accent models and is valid on windows and sliding door installations completed within 60 days of the original quote and paid in full at the time of installation.



Accent Windows stands by their products and offers warranties for every product they sell. Their staff is professional and friendly when providing estimates, measuring, manufacturing, and installing. They will seek, listen to and respond to your suggestions from the start of the project to the completion of the project. Accent Windows continues to be a world class window and door manufacturer and installer, always reflecting the highest standards of quality and professionalism, top considerations for window and door installation in Denver, Colorado.



About Accent Windows

Accent Windows is proud to have an established reputation for providing quality products and superior customer service, and a goal to maintain it! Our staff is constantly working to utilize the newest technology to provide customers with the most durable and energy-efficient products available. We custom build windows and doors in our own facility in Denver, Colorado and use only the finest components in their construction.



