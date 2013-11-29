Accentric Hair Salon Receives Five Star Customer Reviews as Google + Page Launched

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Google + had a difficult start to life as they attempted to redefine the social network with features people ultimately could live without. The social networking application has received a second wind however being integrated with YouTube and in particular being used as a promotional tool for businesses integrated with both Search and Maps. Accentric Hair Salon in Calgary, Alberta Canada has taken advantage of this tool and it has proven fruitful, with the new Google + page attracting positive reviews from very happy customers.



The company has received nine five star reviews already from existing clients, who have praised not only the professionalism of the salon’s practitioners but their personalities as well. The praise does not stop there, with the all important hair-cuts and colors being highly regarded as well as the prices and the convenience of their locations.



The company has five Calgary hair salons and they offer much more than just hair care, with facials, manicures, pedicures and waxing available as well as spa treatments including massage and hot stones. With every pampering need catered to in a single venue, it’s easy to understand why the company has been so well reviewed.



A spokesperson for Accentric Hair Salon explained, “We’re not the only Hair Salon in Calgary, but neither are we a small time business- we have five locations around the region and offer one of the widest range of services of any salon in the world. We strive to provide our customers with a vibrant and progressive atmosphere and committed customer service, and this has paid off. We thank the customers who have taken the time to recommend us, and welcome those who come to us off the back of these recommendations- Google + Local has certainly done our business some good.”



About Accentric Hair Salon

Accentric Hair Salon and Spa is Calgary, Alberta's # 1 Salon, with 5 convenient locations in the NW, NE, and SW. Full service salon and spa, for Men, Women and Kids, specializing in Women's Hair Cut, Wash and Blowdry, Color and Style, Updo Hairstyle, Foil Highlights, Reconstructive treatments, Hair Extensions, Bridal / Wedding Parties, Customized Facials, Manicures, Pedicures, Nail Salon, Waxing, and Laser Hair Removal. For more information, please visit: http://www.accentricsalons.com/



Accentric Hair Salon & Spa

450 Country Hills Blvd NE #146

Calgary, AB T3K 5A5

(403) 226-7000