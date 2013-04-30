Newington, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Accents Perfect Translations and the Language Link of Connecticut has announced the addition of patent translation services to its list of language services. The patent translation service was added in response to the demand for experienced, knowledgeable translations, with a specific emphasis on the highly specialized technical and legal language involved in patents and patent applications. Each document is translated by a lead technical translator, and is then reviewed by a second technical translator to ensure accuracy.



“We work with many clients around the world who are working to secure patents on their innovations,” explains Andy Werner, Sr. Project Coordinator. “Our patent translation services are designed to help clients translate their patents with a keen focus on the accuracy and detail that is so crucial in a patent document.”



The company works with patent attorneys in California, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Hawaii, and can translate patent documents between German, French, Japanese, Chinese and English. Certified translations are available.



The company also offers a wide variety of other translation services, including technical documentation, manuals, and more. For more information, visit http://www.aptranslation.com/.



About Accents Perfect Translation and the Language Link of Connecticut

Since 1996, Accents Perfect Translation and the Language Link of Connecticut has been providing expert translation services with a keen focus on highly specialized translation needs such as technical documentation, patent forms, legal paperwork and medical documents. The company offers translations between English and 40 other languages performed exclusively by US- and Canada-based translators.