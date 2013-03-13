Accents Perfect Translations Discusses Global Education Curriculum

Newington, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Accents Perfect Translations, the premier language translation services provider, today reacted to a New York Times report addressing the growth of global curriculum in education. As globalization has become an increasingly powerful force over the last several decades, translation services have become more and more vital to companies and individuals. Accents Perfect Translations believes the growth of the International Baccalaureate Organization in high schools across the world—as highlighted in this report—demonstrates that these globalization forces are becoming even stronger and are here to stay.



“As the world’s population grows and technology brings us ever-closer together, high quality official translations will be increasingly vital to conducting business,” said an Accents Perfect Translations representative. “This recent report in the New York Times demonstrates that globalization has made its mark on high school classrooms with these globalized curriculums. As students become increasingly connected to the rest of the world, globalization will be cemented within our culture for decades to come. We thus look forward to providing official translations—including patent translations, birth certificate translation, legal translation, and more—well into the foreseeable future.”



Accents Perfect Translations provides official translations to clients big and small—from small family owned companies to Fortune 500 businesses. Their to- and from-English translations include over 40 different languages and translate everything from patents, medical information, business agreements, product instructions, and more.



About Accents Perfect Translations

Founded in 1995 and based in Connecticut, Accentss Perfect Translations is a certified translations business offering official translation services in more than 40 languages.