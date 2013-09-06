Accepta Launch Revolutionary Solid Chemical Water Treatment Products

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Accepta’s latest smart technology “AIM” solid chemical water products are scientifically formulated to incorporate an innovative chemical component that can be used to accurately monitor and control chemical dosage levels to achieve maximum system protection.



Deliverable Benefits

In addition to the considerable environmental, safety and performance benefits of Accepta’s solid chemicals , the greater levels of system control made possible by our new smart technology “AIM” products delivers several important operational improvements and cost benefits including:



- Greater levels of system control

- Optimum system protection

- Reduced maintenance costs and facility down-time

- More cost effective product consumption

- Safe, eco-friendly, easy to handle and very convenient



Automated Monitoring & Control



Dosing and control of Accepta’s technically advanced “AIM” solid chemicals range can be fully automated using our incredibly accurate AIM compatible control unit for precise, reliable, real-time control.



Holistic Solid Chemicals Programme



Accepta’s state of the art solid chemical water treatment products are amongst the safest and most eco-friendly chemicals on the market today. However, we recognise that making the switch to any new technology can often be a barrier to change.



To smooth the way we have created a number of support services designed to help you and your customers make the switch to Accepta's solid chemicals.



Convert to Solids Programme

Accepta’s unique “Convert to Solids” support programme has been developed to help you and your customers make the switch to our solid chemicals quick, easy and hassle-free.



Technical Training

Our water treatment experts will train you and your staff to use Accepta’s solid chemicals, control and monitoring equipment.



Sales Training

We will show you how to sell Accepta solid chemicals to your existing customers, stakeholders and prospects to increase your profits, gain more business and build market share.



Contact Accepta Today

Contact Accepta today to learn more about how our complete “Solid Chemicals” programme can help grow your business, increase profits and build market share.



Call us on +44 (0) 161 877 2334 or email us at info@accepta.com



About Accepta

Accepta is an innovative, industry leading chemical technology specialist serving global environmental, municipal and industrial process markets.



Working closely with industry Accepta combine world class technical expertise with advanced treatment technologies to create practical solutions to resolve complex problems.



Accepta’s advanced, scientifically formulated range of speciality chemicals incorporates water treatment chemicals for steam boilers, cooling systems and closed circuits; wastewater and effluent treatment chemicals, high performance industrial cleaning and janitorial chemicals, advanced polymers, state-of-the-art solid chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane products, eco-friendly biological formulations and much more.



Located in the historic city of Manchester, United Kingdom, Accepta is a privately held Limited company owned and operated by senior chemical industry and environmental specialists.



European Headquarters:

Statham House

Talbot Road

Manchester M32 0FP

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 161 877 2334

Email: info@accepta.com

Web: http://www.accepta.com