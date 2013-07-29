AcceptCreditCards.co.uk Launches Efforts to Facilitate Acquiring a Merchant Account

Fisherton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Statistics from the retail industry indicate credit and debit card purchases account for approximately 70 percent of the annual revenue generated by businesses in the United Kingdom. These figures are prompting an increasing number of businesses to reap the benefits of acquiring a merchant account. In order to facilitate the process of switching to a merchant account, AcceptCreditCards.co.uk has launched increased efforts to help guide business owners in the implementation of their card accepting capabilities.



Jude Shepherd of AcceptCreditCards.co.uk confirmed, "In our current age of technology, it is critical to a business's customer base that credit and debit cards be accepted. Since most consumers prefer the convenience and security of paying with a card, businesses that accept such payment methods tend to attract more customers than those who only accept cash. Customers generally spend a great deal more money when using credit cards, so being able to accept credit cards can result in a substantial revenue boost for the business. Credit and debit card payments usually allow funds to be transferred more quickly than with personal checks, and fewer cash transactions will reduce the time and risk of mistakes involved in payment acceptance and record keeping."



Continued Shepherd, "By tapping into the prestige of being associated with Visa, Mastercard and other major card providers, businesses are able to enhance their reputation as well as their online and on site presence. Despite the advantages of accepting debit and credit cards, the initial process of setting up a merchant account can be complicated. With the various choices available and the charges that come along with each option, choosing the wrong type of account can actually impede profits."



Shepherd went on to explain, "Getting set up to begin accepting credit and debit card payments is, essentially, a very simple process. Two things are required, a merchant account and a terminal. The terminal may be a physical point of sale terminal within the business or a virtual version to be used online. The business owner must first select a merchant account provider. Then, a representative of the provider will discuss a number of factors with the client. These include the nature of the business, their current or anticipated sales volume and the type of terminal they are interested in. While some businesses only need either a physical or a virtual terminal, some require both. After the client's needs have been determined, the account application will be processed and the merchant account will be set up. At this point, the client is ready to begin accepting card payments."



