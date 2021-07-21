Access as an Admin User to a QuickBooks Company Data File Even when the Password Is Unknown

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- Due to the increasing number of cybersecurity threats, QuickBooks takes vigorous measures to protect user's data.



In an effort to keep QuickBooks data safe and secure, QuickBooks requires that the password be changed every 90days. The Free QuickBooks Password Reset Tool resets QuickBooks login password while the QuickBooks Automated Password Recovery Tool helps change the QuickBooks password.



Password errors such as "Invalid login attempt," "Please enter the valid sign-in credentials," "the sign-in credentials being entered does not match the records in database" and "can't log in into QuickBooks. Seems like the caps lock light is switched on" are some of the more common QuickBooks password errors one may encounter.



This could mean that either the accountant or user logging into the company file is using Remote Access and did not log out from a previous session, or the user is already logged into the company file from a different workstation. It could also be caused due to an electrical problem causing an issue in the network.



It is recommended that a separate login be created for each user, especially if there are multiple people working within a company QuickBooks file. If locked out, try checking the Caps Lock and Num Lock keys; make sure there are no spaces when entering a password. "If you find yourself on a login screen that asks for a password but does not ask for a user name, it usually means you are on the administrator's login screen," experts say. Sometimes the accessibility settings can also prevent a password from being accepted.



If none of these attempts prove successful, E-Tech's Password Reset Service will reset the Admin user password within the QuickBooks Company data file so the file can be opened as the Admin User.



The QuickBooks Password Recovery Service can be used with all versions of QuickBooks Data files and works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Password Recovery can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



