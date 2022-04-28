Access Control Market Forecast, Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- The global access control market is expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2021 to USD 13.1 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021–2026. Growing awareness regarding home security systems, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing deployment of wireless security systems are the major factor propelling the growth of the access control market.



Gradual implementation of mobile-based access control



The integration of biometrics with mobile devices enhances the level of security in various applications. Biometrics-enabled smartphones represent a complementary new platform, and it is perceived that it will expand the market for authentication systems and improve user security and convenience.



Less awareness among users about availability and benefits of advanced security solutions



Organizations should be made aware of the significance of protection of sensitive information, secure handling of information, along with risks associated with mishandling of information. All these risks can be minimized by granting access to this information and infrastructure only to authorized entities. To increase user awareness, companies need to participate in conferences and exhibitions, making people aware of the benefits of advanced security solutions.



Biometric readers expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Biometrics is one of the fastest-growing technologies used to secure perimeters. Biometrics enables identifying a person's physical characteristics to provide controlled physical access to an infrastructure. This technology is being increasingly adopted in government facilities, manufacturing units, power stations, defense establishments, and enterprises. Moreover, voice recognition and facial recognition is a non-contact, non-intrusive, and easy-to-use biometrics technology. It is the contactless method of identification and authentication of an individual which propels the demand for biometric readers market during forecast period.



North America to be the largest market for access control during the forecast period



North America is more advanced than in other regions in terms of the implementation of access control systems. Companies in the US, Canada, and Mexico are making efforts to enhance their expertise and develop innovative access control systems and services. This provides them with greater competitive advantage to increase their share in the region's access control market.



