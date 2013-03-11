Access Cradles - Celebrating GLC's 10th Year of Formation

Middlesex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- At the start of February 2003 Greater London Cradles was formed making this month the tenth year anniversary. From a humble beginning, a business was started. With a great deal of hard work, meticulous planning and a bit of fortitude GLC has been able to evolve into one of the south east's major temporary access suppliers.



During this time they have worked on some prestigous projects at Canary Wharf, Maddame Tussuads, The Olympic Village and many more sites the length and breadth of the country. Over time they have built up strong working partnerships with customers from all spheres of the construction industry. From the multi-national firms to the sole traders.



Their Mission Statement is to treat all customers with the highest service and respect.



Therefore, Health and Safety aspects are of the same high level on all sites GLC are working on, through constant co-ordination with all the stakeholders on site. So this celebration is not only for the people at GLC to enjoy but, it is shared with all their customers, past, present and future in making GLC a success in the temporary cradle access industry!



About Greater London Cradles Ltd

We have been in the access equipment business for years. During this time Greater London Cradles Limited has developed a glowing reputation for a number of reasons. Such as, excellence in both producing a high quality of services and thus we have built up good working relationships. Have a look at our some of our clients. Our access solution services are covered with public liability insurance. We specialise in temporary access cradles but can offer clients numerous access scenarios to suit their particular needs. We provide a free survey and quotation services.



Contact info:

Greater London Cradles Ltd,

186 Empire Road,

Perivale,

Middlesex

UB7 7EE

Tel/Fax: 0208 248 8242

24 Hour: 07989 946 286

http://www.greaterlondoncradles.com