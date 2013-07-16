Accessbest Awarded Best of Reading in Web Design

Reading, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Each year, the Reading Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Reading area a great place to live, work and play.



Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2013 Reading Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Reading Award Program and data provided by third parties.



Our selection of your company is a reflection of the hard work of not only yourself, but of many people that have supported your business and contributed to the subsequent success of your organization. Congratulations on joining such an elite group of small businesses.



The Reading Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the Reading area. Each year, we identify companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community.



About Reading Award Program

The Reading Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Reading area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



The Reading Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.



-Website url

http://accessbest.com/access-best-awarded-best-of-reading-in-web-design/



SOURCE: Reading Award Program



CONTACT:

Reading Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@awardprogram.org

URL: http://www.awardprogram.org