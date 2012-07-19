Accessories Clearance Now in Effect at Furniture Retailer Barker and Stonehouse

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Remodeling an environment is an investment that can give homeowners big returns on their dollars. Revamping old rooms with new furniture and carpeting can make them feel like new, providing a more modern, fashionable, and comfortable flair.



Homeowners looking to give their homes a stylish makeover on a budget are consulting United Kingdom-based furniture retailer Barker and Stonehouse. The 65-year old company is featuring a home furniture sale of up to half off on their quality home accessories range as they begin to make room for their autumn/winter collection.



The family-owned company also has a wide and trendy accessories clearance section for customers to choose from for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, children, offices, and floors. Barker and Stonehouse’s small accessories line—perfect for gifts—is also very popular.



As noted on its website, Barker and Stonehouse “[offers] a good range of contemporary furniture [not seen] elsewhere.” The company’s easy-to-navigate site permits customers shop by designer, type of wood, color, or type of furnishing, and clients are also welcome to order directly by telephone.



Barker and Stonehouse also offers many services to their customers, including zero percent financing if customers purchase from showrooms, so that customers can then distribute the cost more affordably. Items purchased, even those included in the home accessories sale, come with a two-year warranty that can easily be extended for up to another three years.



The company also recycles furniture upon request. Clients can ask that Barker and Stonehouse remove and dispose of unwanted items.



Barker and Stonehouse’s excellent and professional customer service representatives can easily take care of any issues that arise, including returns and cancellations.



According to the many positive customer testimonials, ordering from Barker and Stonehouse is quick and efficient.



“We have been delighted with every aspect of our business with you. We cannot find any reason to be disappointed with your service and your staff. Please keep up the good work!” writes a reviewer, Maureen Wriggesworth, in her praise for the company.



About Barker and Stonehouse

Barker and Stonehouse is the largest independent family run furniture retailer in the United Kingdom. For over 60 years, they have been at the forefront of the designer furniture marketplace, stocking a large and varied collection for every occasion and every house. For more information, please visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk/.