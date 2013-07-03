Accessorysea.com Introduces Custom iPhone Cases and Samsung Cases

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- While phone cases help personalize a phone and give it a unique identity, these are also crucial when it comes to protecting the phone against falls, slips and breakage. For all those looking for some quality phone covers, cases and bling accessories, accessorysea.com is a one stop store that caters to all kinds of phone accessorising needs.



Accessorysea.com is a web store powered by Dipu Electronics co. Ltd which is located in Shenzhen of China. The company was founded in 2008, and specializing in developing, manufacturing and distribution of mobile phone accessories to North America, Europe, Middle East Area, South Asia and South America and so on. They offer you a wide range of mobile phone and tablet covers, including custom iphone cases, Bling Case, leather iphone cases, bling diamond cases, wholesale iphone cases and protective iphone covers. Customers can choose from Silicon cases, Plastic cases, Aluminum cases, screen protector for Apple, Samsung and so on.



"We started accessorysea.com because we reliased that many people are interested in buying customized cases for their expensive phones. We have a whole range of cases and covers to choose from, based on the handset you own. From iPhone 5, iPhone 4/4S, iPhone 2 and 3 to (samsung galaxy cases) Samsung S2, S3, S4 and Samsung Note and Note2, we have high quality accessories in a wide range for all the popular phone models¡±, says an employee. "Our professional team can supply with you not only all kinds of cases, but also innovative and creative ideas, which bring you a new business concept. Aiming to create excellent service and creative products for our customers, we strive for the diversification of our business market and we look forward to becoming the world's number 1 choice of partner when it comes to phone accessories."



Accessorysea.com offers all their phone accessories in bulk to suppliers in America, Europe, Middle East Area and South Asia. They send samples of their product for testing, though a few of the samples will require a nominal fee. All the products are priced competitively, to give their clients the best value for money by keeping the product affordable but at the same time high in quality. They also send across their price list to all potential clients and are very efficient when it comes to express shipping of orders. Their chosen delivery partners are DHL, TNT, UPS and FEDEX as per client convenience. Payment can be made via TT transfer advance, western union and PayPal.



For more information, please visit http://www.accessorysea.com/



Media Contact:

Dipu Electronics Co., ltd

Address: The 6th Floor, Guangxiang Building, 8 Lane, 7 Zone,WuHe, Bantian, Buji Town, Shenzhen City,Guangdong Province, China

Tel: 86-755-28447911

Fax: 86-755-28449240

Email:daisy_dp@hotmail.com