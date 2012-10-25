Texas Personal Injury Attorney Shares Knowledge of Mediation and Settlement Strategies

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- On September 27, Carmen Mitchell of Carmen Mitchell of Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell LLP served on a panel of distinguished attorneys at the Dallas Bench Bar Conference. Mitchell was among the recognized lawyers asked to speak regarding mediation and settlement strategies during this prominent industry conference. This 21st conference was held at the Horseshow Bay Resort Marriott and covered important subjects such as firm management and mediation and featured some of the leading attorneys in the Dallas area.



During the panel, Mitchell discussed the best strategy to resolve catastrophic injury cases or significant business disputes as being prepared to pick a jury and try the case. “Quite frankly, if you are unwilling to try the lawsuit in order to achieve justice for your client you will never be able to successfully mediate a settlement for your clients,” stated Mitchell.



Carmen Mitchell was selected to speak on this panel as a legal expert with three decades of practicing law in the Dallas area. During her career, Mitchel has been active in the legal community in a wide variety of leadership roles. Recently, Mitchell was featured in Texas Super Lawyers and was listed among the 100 top lawyers in Texas, 50 top women lawyers in Texas and 100 top lawyers in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. In addition, Mitchell was honored as one of the Best Lawyers in America publication. She has been certified by Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1992 in personal injury trial law.



Mitchell and her legal colleagues at Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell focus on cases involving wrongful death, falls or other serious injuries, in the workplace environment, and motor vehicle accidents involving commercial vehicles, such as tractors and trailers. Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell have represented dozens of seriously injured victims or the survivors of a loved one killed as a result of the carelessness and negligence of others. The firm brings a philosophy of resourceful, relentless preparation to the representation of their clients.



Carmen and Mike, law partners and brother and sister, have repeatedly been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list, Carmen in 2003 – 2008 and Mike in 2004-2008. Carmen Mitchell has been recognized as one of the Top 100 lawyers in the Dallas/Fort Worth region and one of the Top 50 women lawyers in Texas.