Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- The Global Accident Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Get Sample PDF with Latest Sales & Market Sizing Figures @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2742225-global-accident-insurance-market-5



Summary

Global Accident Insurance Market Overview:



Accidents can occur anytime, anywhere, and one needs to manage the expenses not covered by major medical insurance. The introduction of accidental insurance provides an added layer of financial protection, which pays for expenses that are major medical insurance that does not cover. Accident Insurance, also known as supplemental accident insurance or personal accident insurance, pays benefits for accidental injuries. Each accident insurance may differ from each other but are majorly divided into categories to better access risk and coverages which include dislocation, laceration, concussion, fracture, eye injury, burn, dental and accident death and dismemberment.



Market Drivers

Rise in Number of Accidents around the Globe

Government Focus on Accident Insurance



Market Trend

Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies

Innovation in Accident Insurance Products



Restraints

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations



Opportunities

High Potential Growth In Emerging Market

Addition of Attractive Features to the Plans by Insurance Companies



Challenges

Lack of Awareness among the Customers

Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance, American Intl. Group, Aviva, Assicurazioni Generali, Cardinal Health, State Farm Insurance, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Prudential, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Sumitomo Life Insurance, MetLife, Allstate, Aegon, Aetna, CNP Assurances and PingAn. Analyst at HTF MI see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Accident Insurance market by 2025. Considering Market by Services, the sub-segment i.e. Ambulance will boost the Accident Insurance market. Considering Market by Time Period, the sub-segment i.e. Life Insurance will boost the Accident Insurance market. Considering Market by End User, the sub-segment i.e. Minors will boost the Accident Insurance market. Considering Market by Provider, the sub-segment i.e. Private will boost the Accident Insurance market.



According to WHI, Every year the lives of approximately 1.35 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set an ambitious target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020.



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2742225-global-accident-insurance-market-5

Available Customization:



Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase



Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Accident Insurance market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Accident Insurance market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Accident Insurance Providers, Government Agencies, Commercial Research & Development Institutions, Government Organizations, Research Organizations, and Consulting Firms, Trade Associations and Industry Bodies and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.



....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2742225-global-accident-insurance-market-5



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2742225



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Complete America, LATAM, Europe, Nordic regions, Oceania or Southeast Asia or Just Eastern Asia.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter