Top Players in Accident Insurance Market are: Allianz Se (Germany), AXA (Singapore), Nippon Life Insurance (United States), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Prudential Financials (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), MetLife (United States), Allstate (United States), Aegon (Netherlands)



Definition:

Accidents can occur anytime, anywhere, and one needs to manage the expenses not covered by major medical insurance. The introduction of accidental insurance provides an added layer of financial protection, which pays for expenses that are major medical insurance that does not cover. Accident Insurance, also known as supplemental accident insurance or personal accident insurance, pays benefits for accidental injuries. Each accident insurance may differ from each other but are majorly divided into categories to better access risk and coverages which include dislocation, laceration, concussion, fracture, eye injury, burn, dental and accident death and dismemberment.



Accident Insurance Market Drivers:

- Rise in Number of Accidents around the Globe

- Government Focus on Accident Insurance

Accident Insurance Market Latest Trends:

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies

- Innovation in Accident Insurance Products



Market Opportunity:

- High Potential Growth In Emerging Market

- Addition of Attractive Features to the Plans by Insurance Companies



Market Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness among the Customers

- Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



The Global Accident Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Personal Injury Claims, Road Traffic Accidents, Work Accidents, Other), Application (Personal, Enterprise), Services (Ambulance, Hospital Emergency Room, Physical Therapy, Urgent Care Center), Time Period (Life Insurance, Term Insurance), End User (Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens), Provider (Private, Public)



Key Strategic Developments in Accident Insurance Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



The Accident Insurance Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the Accident Insurance market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



