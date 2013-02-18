Acclaimed Author, Liz Crowe, Redefines Fiction by 'Keeping It Real'

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- While much of fiction’s foundations are based on happily ever afters, fantastical characters or far-off plots, Michigan’s Liz Crowe is proof that ‘Fiction for Real Life’ is what current audiences demand from their literature. Having seen great success with her well-grounded stories that contain characters who could be your next-door neighbours, Crowe’s self-carved reality genre is poised to become creative writing’s next big craze.



The concept is simple; give accessible characters the individuality and flaws that ‘regular’ people possess, put them into situations that any reader could experience and ensure the plot follows a path that anyone could travel. To date Crowe has achieved overwhelming success with this style in her award-winning ‘Stewart Realty’ romance series.



“Readers are looking for something different; fiction which is more relatable and more like their own lives,” says Crowe, whose series became an instant hit when the first volume was released last year.



She continues, “I always tell people that my Stewart Realty series is ‘Romance for Real Life’. There’s no heart-throb hero with mysterious billions in the bank and no innocent heroine poised to fall into his arms. My writing is raw, explicit and could be taking place right now in the house across the street or behind that closed office door. My protagonists work hard and play hard, and readers get to experience more than just their journey into bed (although I let you have that too.)”



Crowe credits her books’ grip on reality with their influence from her own life. After living around the world with her husband and children, she began selling real estate in Ann Arbor and ended up founding a new and now highly successful craft microbrewery, with a couple of business partners. All of the characters in her books have worked hard to achieve their successes, and the sexiness and appeal of their stories comes straight from their grounding in real life issues.



“I have found that my fans are always suggesting I write spin-off books for even the secondary characters in the series. This is a powerful testament to their true-to-life nature and ability to relate with readers from all walks of life. I find this works much better than writing about people you’d likely never meet,” Crowe adds.



Another facet of fiction that allows Crowe’s style to shine is the infamous and always-anticipated sex scene. In fact, the author’s ability to recreate explicit life-like lovemaking has earned a shining reputation all of its own. This is a welcome change for audiences living beneath the cloud of a globally-famous yet sometimes unrealistic erotic narrative.



With a such a relatable literary package on offer, Crowe’s latest addition to the Stewart Realty series—MUTUAL RELEASE--is poised to sell fast when it is released this coming April.



Mutual Release Synopsis:



Can two dark souls ever make a light?



As president of her own distribution company, Julie Dawson has all she ever wanted -- money, power, and respect. But her carefully crafted façade conceals a torment of abuse and helplessness. After years remaining emotionally aloof, she is finally independent, but alone. Because she refuses to rely on anyone but herself ever again.



Evan Adams is no stranger to success, or personal demons. The horrific trauma that destroyed his twin sister, and tore his family apart, forced him to craft a new life from the ashes of the old. He's content enough, focusing ahead and not dwelling on his murky past. But something important is missing. He knows what that thing is but refuses to acknowledge it.



When a chance encounter brings these two strong-willed but damaged people together, what seems like a long, erotic journey through hell could lead them to a match made in heaven.



About Liz Crowe

Microbrewery owner, best-selling author, beer blogger and journalist, mom of three teenagers, and soccer fan, Liz lives in the great Midwest, in a major college town. Years of experience in sales and fund raising, plus an eight-year stint as an ex-pat trailing spouse, plus making her way in a world of men (i.e. the beer industry), has prepped her for life as erotic romance author.



When she isn't sweating inventory and sales figures for the brewery, she can be found writing, editing or sweating promotional efforts for her latest publications.



Her groundbreaking romance subgenre, “Romance for Real Life,” has gained thousands of fans and followers who are interested less in the “HEA” and more in the “WHA” (“What Happens After?”)



Her beer blog a2beerwench.com is nationally recognized for its insider yet outsider views on the craft beer industry. Her books are set in the not-so-common worlds of breweries, on the soccer pitch and in high-powered real estate offices. Don’t ask her for anything “like” a Budweiser or risk painful injury.