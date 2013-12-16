Acclaimed Author, Todd M. Thiede, Releases the Second Installment in the Max Larkin Detective Series, Lies to Die

Elgin, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Acclaimed author, Todd M. Thiede, released the second installment in the Max Larkin Detective series, Lies to Die, for this month. This is the highly anticipated return of Max Larkin and Jesse Fairlane and their work in Rockton, Illinois.



In Lies to Die for they are in pursuit of a killer that is branding letters onto their victim’s bodies. Is it someone the victims know or is it just a random person taking out frustrations on the small community of Rockton?



Max is fresh off his one-month suspension for hiding things from his captain while Jesse has been holding down the fort during his absence. There hasn’t been much crime in Rockton since the Time Killer killings (from the first book) but Captain Perry knows he’s going to need his whole team working together to catch the person that killed a local college professor and his girlfriend.



Just as the clues start to come together there’s another murder. Max and Jesse find themselves frequently disagreeing as to who done it and why. This partnership is on the rocks and the town needs them now more than ever.



Todd M. Thiede is the author of "Time Killer", a top 100 Amazon best-seller novel. "Time Killer" was the first in the Max Larkin Detective Series about a murder mystery set in the small town of Rockton, Illinois.



According to Kirkus reviews (the toughest book reviewer in the business):



The Time Killer is a fast-paced thriller centered on a brutal, time-obsessed serial killer.The expression "killing time" rarely means murder, but here, the victims of a serial killer must pay for time they've wasted, often with both their money and their lives.



In a brutal scene from the opening chapter, an entire family is murdered after a stranger invades the family's home and accuses the patriarch of wasting his time. Veteran cop Max Larkin is on the case. Unfortunately, he's also been assigned a new partner; though she's green in the field--she has "very sad eyes" and prays upon arriving at the first crime scene--she gives the hardened old detective a new perspective he never knew he needed.



Fans of Max Larkin will be glued to every page as they follow the twists and turns and will be holding their breath as they get to the final pages. In this thrilling “who dunit” Todd Thiede does not disappoint.



For more information visit www.amazon.com