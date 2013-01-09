Acclaimed Christian Author Jodi A. Matthews Compelling "Visual" Commentary on the Book of Revelation.

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Innovo Publishing, LLC releases Revelation, Simply Put. The Book of Revelation is one of the most widely read Christian biblical works. Studied by millions, the life-changing text has stood the test of time. However, thanks to a powerful new book by Jodi Matthews, Revelation is about to be viewed in an insightful new light.



Revelation, Simply Put seeks to help people gain a deeper understanding of the Book, as well as bring them closer to their faith. Matthews’ latest resource has garnered much attention from the global Christian community.



Synopsis:



Revelation Visually Explained! This scholastic work is a comprehensive, visual page-by-page commentary on the Book of Revelation, illustrated with full-color graphics and rich Bible charts, generating a successful, productive, and fruitful comprehension of the most complex book of Scripture. See this prophetic puzzle of the last days come together with sound, solid, scriptural answers for every pastor, teacher, or layman reading its pages.



Using the KISS Principle (keep it simple and short), each chapter is uniquely and carefully designed alongside powerful charts, diagrams and maps, producing a graphic picture of the last days, clearly answering numerous thought provoking questions that have plagued bible pupils for decades concerning this Blessed Book.



This Book Includes:



- The Revelation Guide Guy, Filling in “Missing Pieces” of the Prophetic Puzzle for Scripture Harmonization

- Powerful Charts, Diagrams, and Maps Aiding with Chronology of Time

- Over 100 Dynamic, Colorful Visuals Explaining Each Chapter



“Many believe Revelation to be scary and difficult to understand. Some go as far to say that it doesn’t apply to the modern day,” says Matthews, who is a celebrated teacher of the Word of God. Continuing, “However, by filling in the missing pieces of the prophetic puzzle for Scripture harmonization, people can view the Book in an entirely new and inspirational light.”



In fact, Matthews’ book contains over one hundred stunning visuals that explain each chapter. By piecing the Book together, readers will be able to answer long-time questions such as the possible last days, The Tribulation Period, and The Antichrist.



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews. Listen to what others are saying about Revelation, Simply Put; Video URL: http://youtu.be/jyb3oB8mrzQ



“"My understanding was enhanced to such a degree, it was unbelievable!”, says Vesta B, Inkster.



Michigan’s Marsha Shelman of Romulus was equally impressed, saying that, "Whatever it takes to make it come clear to you, that's what she does.”



As the author explains, her book seeks to dispel many of the misconceptions associated with understanding Revelation. “This book is the ultimate guide to Revelation. Whether a new believer, religious studies student, theologian or religious leader, everyone will benefit from understanding the Book of Revelation like never before. Get smart! Get Empowered! Get Informed!” she concludes.



Revelation, Simply Put is available now in the U.S. and internationally in paperback (ISBN: 978-1-61314-079-6), hardback (ISBN: 978-1-61314-078-9), audiobook (CD and MP3 digital download), Amazon Kindle, Apple iPad/iPhone, Barnes and Noble Nook, Google Android, and ePub editions.



About Jodi A. Matthews

Jodi A. Matthews, a 21st century teacher of the Word of God with a twist: Bringing the Bible alive with technology. She holds the futurist interpretation of the Book of Revelation, while graciously examining the other major views.



She has designed and taught Revelation, Simply Put (A four day study) which includes colourful charts, interactive Power Point technology, a world history timeline, and an originally master design Revelation Timeline, accomplishing the study of Revelation in less than a week!