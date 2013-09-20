Acclaimed French Bistro in NYC (Bistro 61) Announces New Top Chef

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Bistro 61 http://www.bistro61.com, acclaimed French Bistro in NYC located at 1113 First Avenue, @61 Street, New York City, New York 10065, tel: (212) 223-6220; announced today their new Executive Chef: Adil Fawzi / Co-Owner.



“Adil Fawzi was the clear choice for the position at our Upper East Side, NYC French Bistro. His training is best in breed and the reception of his dishes have consistently been met with praise. Chef Adil has made Bistro 61 the destination for moules frites, steak frites, burgers & fries, onion soup, and other French fare in NYC. We are excited to have him take over this coveted position”, said Jon Goldstein, Co-Owner.



Executive Chef Adil Fawzi’s impressive culinary background includes a BA in Culinary Arts from the esteemed Rene Auffrey in Paris, France; one of the most prestigious French culinary schools in the world. He went on to complete his Master’s Degree of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management at Maxim’s School, one of the most well-regarded culinary institutes in Paris, France while apprenticing under acclaimed French Chef Frank Charpentier – a 3 Michelin Star Chef. Chef Fawzi worked in 3 star Michelin rated French restaurants and was previously a chef for the top caterer in Paris, France – Le Notre & Raynier Marchetti.



Chef Adil stated, “I am so pleased to be taking over as the Top Chef of Bistro 61. It is with great excitement and pleasure for me to present the new French bistro menus with my own touch. I love working in NYC and very much enjoy working on the Upper East Side with a really great team and interesting regulars from around the world”.



With so many French Bistros and French Restaurants in NYC Bistro 61 has made a name for themselves through longevity (established in 2004) and through reputation. “Our French Bistro grew organically through word of mouth”, stated Jon Goldstein, “Our popularity happened very quickly and it seemed as if over-night we became the go to French Bistro for brunch, burgers and our all you can eat Moules Frites. With Adil Fawzi, we are excited to offer our regulars and our new patrons exciting seasonal French Bistro favorites served with the freshest ingredients…Chef Adil insists on using only the freshest ingredients.”



Ambience: Casual / Intimate, Free WiFi, Outdoor Seating, Smoking Seating is Available Outside

Cuisine: French Bistro / French Restaurant

Neighborhood: NYC’s Upper East Side



Contact Information



Bistro 61

1113 1st Ave - @ 61st Street

New York, NY 10065

Phone: (212) 223-6220

Website: http://www.bistro61.com