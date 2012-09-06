Acclaimed U.S. Spine Surgeon's New Book Launches, Preparing 'Every day Person' to Eradicate Spinal Problems - For Free

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Dr. Kenneth K. Hansraj (AKA: “Dr. Ken”) has dedicated almost two decades of his life to eradicating the spinal problem crisis that is currently costing the United States over one hundred billion dollars a year. Today, Dr. Ken announces the launch of his ground-breaking new book, ‘Keys to an Amazing Life: Secrets of the Cervical Spine’.



The book’s premise is simple: to equip the everyday person with the knowledge and tools they need to avoid and control spinal problems for free. With a focus on both educating people about their spine, as well as presenting a blueprint for a problem-free lifestyle, the book has been received with worldwide critical acclaim.



“My book is written with the everyday person in mind, consisting of cutting-edge descriptions of options that are available to people, cost-free,” says Dr. Ken, who has treated over 30,000 patients at his New York clinic, as well as authored five successful books.



He continues, “Globally, four out of five people will suffer from spinal problems at some point, making it one of the most frequent reasons for visiting a physician. People are demanding to know more about their spines, what problems they could be faced with and what lifestyle they should lead in order to avoid having to pay for treatment.”



The first four chapters provide a fascinating insight into the workings and composition of the spine, through the use of stunningly detailed 2.5D imagery. Conditions such as herniated discs, stenosis and tumors are illustrated in an easy-to-understand format.



The following chapters on lifestyle options present a realistic blueprint for living a life without a need for medical intervention. Exploring the power of positive thought, deep-belly breathing and meditation, Dr. Ken provides practical and cost-free changes that can save a person’s health and finances.



The book’s concluding chapters focus on both traditional treatments such as massage and ultrasound, as well as surgical intervention; thus providing a balanced showcase of treatment options available to those who may already suffer from debilitating spinal conditions.



“While I give detailed explanations of surgical options, my goal is to educate and empower the reader to make small life changes that will ensure a problem-free life for their spine. In the long run this will save both them and their country a lot of heartache, time and money. Prevention is the name of the game,” Dr. Ken adds.



Dr. Ken’s charitable mission and positive action has garnered approval from some of the medical world’s most dominant authorities.



“As a surgical spine specialist I am amazed at the graphical simplicity and clarity with which Dr. Hansraj presents spinal anatomy, spinal problems and spinal surgery. This book is a triumph for the patients!” says Patrick F. O’Leary, M.D., an internationally recognized Master Orthopedic Spine Surgeon.



Dr. Todd Eller, Senior Coach of Business Breakthroughs International, was equally as impressed.



“Finally, we have a book which is written by one of the world’s greatest Doctors and not some celebrity. Dr. Ken has written a book that enhances a person’s life beyond imagination. This is the only book you need to read on this subject. It will change your life today!” Dr. Eller says.



While praise is flooding in from around the globe, Dr. Ken refuses to lose sight of the real reason he wrote the book.



“I wrote this book to help human beings everywhere. Spinal problems are a global crisis and many people do not have access to spinal specialists. We have spent four years developing a life-changing resource that will allow people to enjoy better general health, spinal health and greater happiness,” he concludes.



Keys to an Amazing Life: Secrets of the Cervical Spine is due for general release on September 25, 2012.



About the Author: Dr. Ken

FOR MORE THAN 15 YEARS, Dr. Ken has dedicated his life to the eradication of spinal problems. With an in-depth knowledge of and a vast experience in spine care, he has discovered and simplified the core factors and strategies that can be applied to improve the quality of spinal health.



His training includes:



- Fellowship Training in Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery at " The California Center for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA.

- Fellowship Training in Spinal and Scoliosis Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery, in New York, NY.

- Fellowship Training in Orthopedic Biomechanics at The Hospital for Special Surgery.



The Author is Board Certified by:



- The American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

- The American Board of Minimally Invasive Spinal Medicine and Surgery.

- The National Board of Medical Examiners.



He has written extensively in his field and has lectured nationally and internationally.



Dr. Hansraj was the orthopaedic consultant for Darren Aronofsky’s production of Black Swan.