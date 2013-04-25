Acclaimed Wellness Coach, Tony Bednarowski, Proves Whole Foods Are Key Ingredient to Simple & Permanent Weight Loss

Greenville, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- While he’s enjoyed an eclectic career as a bodybuilder, nutrition consultant and wellness coach, Tony Bednarowski is committed to just one goal; helping Americans change the way they eat. However, it doesn’t involve self-endorsed products or lab-created meals. Under Bednarowski’s regime, unprocessed and unrefined whole foods are the literal ingredient to permanent weight loss, greater happiness and a more successful life.



Everything is exposed in ‘Get Your Lean On’, a ground-breaking new book that brings the country full-circle and back to the eating habits that afforded long life many generations ago.



Synopsis:



A simple, sensible approach to permanent weight loss.



Get Your Lean On will not only give you the recipe for weight-loss success, it will also enrich your understanding of what it will take in keeping it off while enhancing your health and quality of life. A well-laid-out system just for you, including hundreds of delicious healthy recipes in a simple-to-follow format so your weight-loss goal is easily achieved. Get Your Lean On will educate, inspire and assist you in becoming a leaner, healthier, happier you!



Are your ready to make your life-changing move?



As the author explains, it isn’t just about weight loss. His book also serves as a solid foundation for a long and prosperous life that is free of the chronic diseases that currently plague millions.



“My goal is to help every reader establish a solid foundation that they can build their healthy lifestyle upon. I give people black and white nutrition information that they can understand on their level. My method involves no exercise, no supplements and no gimmicks. Think of it as a return to the natural eating habits of yesteryear. Since the 1960s America has settled into a rhythm of processed food and shorter lifespans. My goal is to bring it full circle and back to where we started,” says Bednarowski, who has been passionate about health and wellness since his teenage years.



Continuing, “It’s not just about weight loss. It’s about achieving total physical, mental and emotional health. The only way we can do this is by going back to the basics; a foundation that starts with the food we put into our bodies.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I have been working since 2009 with Tony. The results have been nothing short of amazing. My eating ‘habits’ were out of control. My weight had increased along with my blood pressure and blood sugar readings. Things changed the day Tony put a plan into action. His sensible nutrition plan was put into place. I could feel a change in my posture, my belly and most important, my attitude,” says Michael E. Bailey.



While his methods are attracting critical acclaim, Bednarowski makes it clear that he works for nothing but the results of his clients and readers.



“My cause is driven by a pure passion and desire to change the lives of others. This will always remain my sole focus. We need to get back to the basics; the foundations of REAL FOOD and nutritional-dense foods that serve our body not destroy it. I’m just here to spread the message,” he adds.



‘Get Your Lean On’ is available now. For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.getyourleanon.com/



About the Author: Tony Bednarowski

Tony Bednarowski’s interest and journey into nutrition and fitness began at a very early age. As a young child who fantasized about having big muscles, his passion for learning about fitness and nutrition afforded him a career as an accomplished bodybuilder, master trainer and nutrition expert.



With over three decades of experience in the health and wellness industry, Bednarowski developed the Get Your Learn On system and founded BeWellCooking.com.



His passion remains to educate, inspire and assist all people in reaching their weight loss and wellness goals.