Pin Down Best Value for Money Accommodation Deals for a Comfortable Melbourne Stay Only at City Edge Apartment Hotels

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Now pin down the best value for money accommodation deals in Melbourne for a comfortable Melbourne stay only at City Edge apartment hotels. Whether a client is a frequent business traveler, a lone globe trotter or a family visitor, their range of accommodation facilities can perfectly fit the bill. Their fully furnished serviced apartments have options from a less expensive studio apartment in Melbourne, to more capacious one or two bedrooms with a fully equipped kitchen.



Melbourne is a great city to explore and it's wise to save money on accommodation to spend more on exploring the city. All the accommodations at City Edge apartment hotels come with the cost benefits without compromising on the privacy, comfort and space. Their furnished Melbourne accommodation is an economic alternative for the expensive hotel apartments with all the services and facilities at par with the luxurious hotels.



For more than a decade, their cheap accommodations in Melbourne have been the most adored option for individuals, couples, families and groups looking for budgeted luxury and the feel of home away from home. With well-equipped kitchen, guests do not have to look out for a restaurant to eat and can cook and enjoy whatever they like to have in their meals.



Apart from comfortable accommodation, their short stay facilities in Melbourne are also conveniently located in Melbourne, thus making it easy for tourists to have an access to all the fun, food and entertainment of the city. Accommodation facilities at City Edge apartment hotels ensure that the travelers will never miss out on any entertainment that Melbourne offers.



About cityedge.com.au

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers quality apartment accommodation in Melbourne for the informed traveller at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers for nearly two decades. Their apartments are in locations specifically selected close to key Melbourne business centers and tourist destinations. A City Edge apartment is complete with living and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens. To know more about their services,

Please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au/page/news__updates.html