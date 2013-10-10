City Edge Offers Bookings for Accommodation in Melbourne for the Upcoming Spring Racing Carnival

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The countdown for Melbourne Cup Carnival has already started and so has the booking for accommodation in Melbourne in City Edge Apartment Hotels. The spring racing carnival is most awaited event of the country and a time when Melbourne is thronged by visitors from all across the world. Amidst this entire buzz, City Edge brings the chance of comfortable accommodation for the travellers in form of its well-serviced apartments.



City Edge studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments have been a preferable destinations for travellers, who are in the city for short, medium and extended stays. The company has been in the business for more than 20 years and has acquired the trust of travellers looking for Hotel Accommodation in Melbourne by providing well-kept, amiable and dependable accommodation solutions. The apartments are strategically located and are close to popular stadiums, shopping centers, pubs and bars.



City Edge believes that succeeding in the hospitality sector is all about following certain principles and giving the best service to guests. Divulging about the values being followed at City Edge, a representative stated, “Our core values are driven by a desire to deliver exceptional and efficient accommodation experiences and always, at the best value, for people travelling for business, leisure or any other purpose. We have a passion for engaging audiences through innovative and empowering online experiences.”



City Edge has followed the tradition of ensuring clean, safe and satisfying living experience for every guest. In terms of space, these apartments offer copious settings whether it’s the kitchen, bedroom or living area. The pricing structure together with premium facilities make City Edge accommodation solutions, the foremost choice of visitors in the city searching for the best in the sphere of North Melbourne accommodation.



About cityedge.com.au

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers quality apartment accommodation in Melbourne for the informed traveller at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers for nearly two decades. Their apartments are in locations specifically selected close to key Melbourne business centers and tourist destinations. A City Edge apartment is complete with living, dining and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens.



For more information, please visit- http://www.cityedge.com.au