City Edge Apartment Hotels Offers Melbourne Accommodation at Reasonable Prices for the Month of September

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- City Edge Apartment Hotels, a renowned accommodation provider in Melbourne is offering Melbourne accommodation at reasonable prices to guests who are making plans to visit Melbourne in the month of September. September is full of events, especially in Melbourne including events like Footy Finals, Spring Carnivals, Great markets and many more. Guests can avail the short stay apartments in Melbourne, saving their money with the help of this accommodation provider.



Talking about its accommodations, a representative of the City Edge Apartment stated, “At City Edge Apartment Hotels we have great accommodation all located within walking distance to the Melbourne CBD, major sporting and cultural hubs, and tourist destinations. Whether you are here for business or pleasure, City Edge Apartment Hotels provides you with great value accommodation at great prices.”



He also added, “The City Edge apartments are next to some of Melbourne’s beautiful parks and right now you can still see the new leaves appearing on the oaks and elm trees. Another benefit of staying at one of our Apartment Hotels is that some of our properties are just a short walk to the MCG, Tennis Centre, Art Galleries and Concert Stadiums.”



Guests can avail facilities like separate sleeping and living areas, kitchens/kitchenettes and food preparation areas, self-service laundry and many more. Guests who want to enjoy the home like feel can opt for a studio apartment in Melbourne. They can also avail accommodation deals in Melbourne as during the month of August and September this accommodation provider offers some great bonus offers.



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels and Serviced Apartments Melbourne offer apartment accommodation experience at the right price by removing those costly extras which often you do not use and should not have to pay for. A comprehensive range of serviced apartments in Melbourne - available in studio / one bedroom / two bedrooms - is available in a variety of bedding configurations.



For further information on their services, please visit: http://www.cityedge.com.au