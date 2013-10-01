Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Trip Advisor now recommends City Edge East Melbourne for their great locations and unbeatable value. They have been continuously providing economically priced, fully furnished apartments with all the luxury facilities of living and entertainment. Their serviced apartment in Melbourne includes living accommodation from a fully equipped studio apartment to the four bedroom luxury apartment fitting out well to the requirement of a single person, a whole family or group of visitors equally.



Whether someone travelling more frequently to Australia or even once in a while, staying for a day, a week or for a whole month, serviced apartments are the best value for money option. City Edge, one of the most reputed Melbourne Victoria accommodation providers makes the stay for a traveler, a pleasant experience with their home away from home kind of a facility, without paying an exorbitant amount.



Whatever kind of traveler one is, whether a tourist or business executive, their serviced accommodation in Melbourne helps one to please their taste buds with the home cooked food in a fully furnished and equipped kitchen. Their short stay apartments provide luxury, comfort, freedom of movement and complete privacy with accommodations at prime locations.



They have cut short all those costly extras that hotel offers but more often not availed by the travelers while making sure that one pays only for the services availed. Their spacious homely living and privacy offered by their serviced apartments are far better than any luxury hotel accommodation in Melbourne with lesser bucks spent.



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers quality apartment accommodation in Melbourne for the informed traveler at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travelers for nearly two decades. Their apartments are in locations, specifically selected close to key Melbourne business centers and tourist destinations. A City Edge apartment is complete with living, dining and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens.



To know more about their services, please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au