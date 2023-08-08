NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Accommodation Sharing Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Accommodation Sharing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Onefinestay (United Kingdom), HomeAway (United States), Couchsurfing (United States), Homestay (Dublin), Mister B&B (United States), Noirbnb (United States), Airbnb (United States), Tujia (China), Muniao (China), Xiaozhu (China), Meituan (China) and Cozy Holdings (United States).



Scope of the Report of Accommodation Sharing

The term "accommodation sharing economy" refers to the rising trend of home owners who offer their properties as short-term rentals. These short-term rentals are in direct competition with conventional lodging providers by providing a different, frequently more affordable form of lodging in major cities. Several online platforms, most notably Airbnb, which has substantially increased the viability of short-term rentals as an alternative to conventional hotels, facilitate the sharing economy of accommodation. These new platforms make it simpler to sell homes, manage reservations, and make payments, which has caused a huge growth in the popularity of short-term rentals.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Economy, Comfortable, Boutique, Other), Application (Tourism, Business Trip, Other)



Opportunities:

Increase in Number of International or Domestic Travel



Market Drivers:

Increasing Expenditure on Travel, Vacations

Low Cost as compared Hotels

Pet-Friendly Nature of the Accommodation Coupled



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

In March 2019 Airbnb had announced the acquisition of HotelTonight. This acquisition enables Airbnb continue providing guests with an incredible last-minute travel experience that offers new, memorable accommodation on every trip, on any schedule, at any time. Together, HotelTonight and Airbnb can provide tourists with more alternatives while also offering the world's best boutique and independent hotels with an authentic partner to connect them with those guests.

In 2021, all visitors staying in onefinestay homes, villas, and chalets will now gain access to Accor's creative and strategic cooperation with AXA as part of ALL - Accor Live Limitless - Medical solutions, according to a statement from onefinestay.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



