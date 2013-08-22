Accommodations in Florence for Dan Brown's Inferno Tour Now Available at PensioneLaFiorentina.com

Tuscany, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- For anyone who would like to find a nice place to stay while they experience the rich culture and history of Italy as it is portrayed in the novel Inferno by Dan Brown accommodation in Florence can now be found quickly and easily at PensioneLaFiorentina.com. As many Dan Brown fans are aware, the Pensione La Fiorentina is the fictitious hotel where the protagonist of Inferno, Robert Langdon, is pretending to stay when he speaks to the American consulate clerk, Mr. Collins. Since no lodging of that name exists outside of Brown’s writings, the bloggers of FlorenceInferno.com along with the tour operator Adagio con Brio decided to develop PensioneLaFiorentina.com to help visitors find suitable accommodation in Florence to experience Dan Brown’s Inferno Adventure. FlorenceInferno.com is a sister blog to Brown’s novel that contains stories, legends and symbols cited in Inferno, as well as content about the art and history of Florence. Adagio con Brio offers guided tours that follow Robert and Sienna through their adventure in Florence.



PensioneLaFiorentina.com features some of the nicest hotels, lodges and bed and breakfasts in Florence that are connected in various ways with Dan Brown’s novel. Visitors to the site will find a variety of lodgings, including cozy and affordable bed and breakfasts run by the jovial Florentines who pride themselves on being excellent hosts, as well as more luxurious accommodations featuring marble bathrooms, deluxe mattresses, elegant bed linens, and panoramic views. Each hotel is directly linked to Inferno either because it is explicitly mentioned in the text or because it shares a piece of the novel’s story.



Guests of these hotels will be able to experience the many wondrous historical sites and world-renowned art, sculpture and architecture that Florence is famous for, including Brunelleschi’s Dome, the Ponte Vecchio, Palazzo Vecchio, Dante’s Death Mask, the Boboli Gardens, and countless others.



About Pensionelafiorentina.com

Florence Inferno is a blog about the Florentine mysteries, symbols, and places that are mentioned in 2013 Dan Brown’s novel Inferno. ADAGIO con BRIO Management UG is a travel company owned and founded by Fabio Pittella and Henning Vogel. Fabio Pittella spent several years studying and working in Berlin and Hamburg. He came back to Italy to work in the publishing world, and as International Director for the Touring Club Italiano, the largest Italian association devoted to tourism. Henning Vogel lives in northern Germany near Hamburg. For more information, please visit www.PensioneLaFiorentina.com.