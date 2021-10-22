Accomplished Author, Activist, Speaker, & Mother of 5, Shanda McManus, MD, Joins Living Strong Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- As if that isn't enough, Dr. McManus is also an accomplished writer. Her writing has appeared most recently in Bellevue Literary Journal, Intima Journal of Narrative Medicine, and other literary journals. She focuses on the intersection of race and medicine in her work. Dr. McManus is thrilled to be a PEN American Emerging Voices Fellow this year. She is a passionate proponent of Lifestyle Medicine, which promotes health by encouraging patients to follow a healthy diet, exercise, and manage stress.



Listeners can tune in to the Living Strong Radio Show to share in Dr. Frayar's Flip Side Story of life lessons intertwined with his life's mission to be a great witness of the Gospel by letting his life be a living example of Jesus Christ.



Listen live on October 21st at 2pm PDT | 5pm EDT at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019/living-strong-the-flip-side-of-adversity .



About Dr. Veirdre Jackson

Dr. Veirdre Jackson is a woman pursuing her purpose and passion, to share her belief that she has survived her pain to be love and light for others on their journey to walk out their promise and live abundantly. As an author, speaker, veteran educator, trauma trainer, business consultant and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, she has connected with thousands of men and women from around the country, cultivated leaders, forged community- based initiatives, built ministry teams and implemented relationship-based programs that deeply impact communities, organizations and individuals from the inside out. Her gift for turning complex concepts into practical approaches for healing shows up in her first book, 16 Principles for Abundant Living, which is a foundational guide for women's empowerment. In her book and video series, Fearless Conversations with a Limitless God, women and men tackle breaking the cycle of toxic thoughts that keep individuals in hiding places.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.