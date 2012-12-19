According to a Recent Survey, Electronic Cigarette Company ZEROCIG Becomes Top 10 Electronic Cigarette Brands of 2012

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- In 2003, Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik invented the modern electronic cigarette, or e-cigarette. E-cigarettes work by vaporizing liquid nicotine, instead of burning tobacco. Because of this, they provide a wide variety of benefits over traditional cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes don’t contain tar, carbon monoxide, or the harmful toxins that can be found in traditional cigarettes.While the e-cigarette provides only nicotine and water vapor, traditional cigarettes provide over 4,000 harmful toxins. And since there is no burning tobacco and no smoke, electronic cigarettes can be used anywhere and with no secondhand smoke. Over 15% of people surveyed said they purchased them due to how convenient it is to use at work, in their house, or around anyone that prefers not smelling cigarette smoke. The lack of secondhand smoke is also appealing to parents that don’t want to subject their children to the harmful toxins.



“ZEROCIG has always understood that quality and product performance should never be compromised. With this principal ZEROCIG’s formula for success is and always has been fair market pricing. The thought is simple; sell a high quality product for a fair price and both parties feel satisfied. ZEROCIG does not only believe high quality and low prices should be the only focus. We understand that feel and the taste need to be spot on! Our tobacco blends are industry leading, coupled with the fact our electronic cigarette batteries are also the thinnest and most directly comparable to the actual diameter of a traditional cigarette makes ZEROCIG a first and only choice for customers worldwide. We are an “electronic cigarette” company (not to be confused with the many “marketing companies” that are claiming to be e-cigarette companies) that understands the industry and is moving to define it with the help of our customers,” says David Moor, CEO of ZEROCIG.



The current e cigarette industry size is thought to be around 300 million dollars and is expected to triple within the next few years. According to industry group Tobacco Vapor Electronic Cigarette Association there are over 2.5 million e-cigarette users. Nearly 75% of people reviewed believe electronic cigarettes are not just a fad, and will continue to maintain positive growth. As in many underdeveloped industries, the sheer amount of brands available for purchase has become staggering as companies vie for market share. In the United States alone there are hundreds of companies that are making and selling electronic cigarettes, with many more across the globe. This being said, the U.S. market share is absorbed primarily by the top 10 e-cigarette companies in the U.S.



ZEROCIG offers a variety of electronic cigarette accessories and electronic cigar products through their online store. With electronic cigarette starter kitsstarting at only $19.99, they also offer multiple flavors of refills, including:



- Several Tobacco Blends

- Menthol ICE

- Mocha Coffee

- Pina Colada

- Banana

- Chocolate

- Strawberry



According to a recent survey by Wells Fargo’s equity research division, Southern California E-Cigarette Company, ZEROCIG, is among the industries’ leading brands. Many people are attracted to ZEROCIG due to their convenient price, quality construction, and 100% satisfaction guarantee. Regular smokers can expect huge savings by switching to their products in comparison to traditional smokers. Each refill is comparable to around 30 traditional cigarettes, and a five pack of refills cost about the price of two packs of traditional cigarettes.



