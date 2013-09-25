According to Sureglaze UK Triple Glazing Is Slowly Replacing Double Glazing in the UK.

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Sureglaze have been around for many years and for the last three years they have not offered any double glazing to their customers. They offer various types of energy efficient triple glazing and their standard triple glazing they say is not much more in cost than double glazing. Sureglaze believe that there is not much of a price difference in triple glazing to double glazing, the difference in performance more than justifies the difference in price as the customer would save nearly double the amount on their energy bills. In the last three years that Sureglaze have just offered triple glazing they have seen an increase of 50% per year and this is what leads them to believe that triple glazing will surely replace double glazing in the industry.



Rising energy bills in the UK are making people think more about energy efficiency when buying new products. The energy efficiency of a product is measured by the energy rating it is given, it can get anything from an A to a G with A being the most energy efficient.



Windows in the UK must be at least C rated to be installed and measured by performance that is a Maximum 1.6 W/m²K U Value, An A rated double glazed window must achieve a Maximum 1.4 W/m²K U Value. U Values are simple to understand, the lower the U Value number the better the window is in performance.



The extra pane of glass reduces the Triple Glazing U Values to less than 0.8 W/m²K. That is around a 50% increase in performance compared to double glazing.



The cost for Triple Glazing is also not ridiculously high anymore and due to rising demand more window companies are now offering it to their customers.



Some window companies still claim they can make double glazed windows just as efficient as triple glazed windows but that is a myth. The super energy efficient Passivhaus standard can only be achieved with triple glazing. A Passivhaus standard window can be no more than 0.8 W/m²K in U Value. This makes it a zero carbon emission window, something that is not possible to do using conventional double glazing. The fact that triple glazing is achieving much lower U Values is attracting much consumer attention.



Poorly installed triple glazed windows can be worse than double glazing and even single glazing but that could also be said for double glazed windows, when installing make sure you use a Certass or Fensa registered installer so if you do experience any problems they can be swiftly resolved.



About sureglaze.co.uk

Sureglaze manufacture our Triple Glazed Windows and Doors from our manufacturing plant in Bradford. All products are made to measure and come with Pilkington energiKare™ or Saint Gobain glass. The Sureglaze manufacturing plant has always been a very innovative arm of Sureglaze, over the years it has kept us not just upto date with the market but also ahead. Sureglaze are also an authorised Rehau partner and manufacture using a fully sculptured profile.