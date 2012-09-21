According to Teeth-Whitening-Kits.org.uk, Teeth Whitening Kits Soon to Be Restricted in the UK

Epsom, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- As of September 19, 2012, any Teeth Whitening Kits containing more than 6% hydrogen peroxide will no longer be available for sale in the European Union. Any tooth whitening kit which contains between 0.1% and 6% hydrogen peroxide will only be offered through a dental practice. The first application must be performed by a dentist although follow up treatments may be done at home. Anyone under the age of 18 may not use these products, even those received through a dentist. Only tooth whitening products which contain less than 0.1% hydrogen peroxide may be sold over the counter. Dentists, in general, agree that only those products which contain 6% peroxide provide effective whitening within a reasonable time. Dr. George's Dental White is considered by many to be the best teeth whitening kit available today, yet it will be restricted thanks to these new regulations.



Robert Esmund, media contact for Teeth Whitening Kits, points out that, "Consumers will be hurt by these new regulations. Dr. George's Dental White contains 16% carbamide peroxide, making it very effective for tooth bleaching with a lower risk of irritation. This product allows for teeth whitening of up to ten shades." The new regulations don't affect non-peroxide kits which have been developed to avoid the regulations, but they are not as effective. Mr. Esmund continues, "Consumers will likely find they have no choice. A dentist must be seen for whiter teeth."



"Dr. George's Dental White is the preferred choice for many reasons. The kit comes complete with 120ml of solution, allowing for more than 200 treatments. An ultra-violet light is included in the kit to enhance the whitening process and the kit comes with remineralisation gel, part of the recommended aftercare program. A 14-day money back guarantee is offered with this program also. There is no reason why the government should ban the use of this kit," Mr. Esmund states. Dentists appear to agree with this statement. Many agree that a teeth whitening kit containing 6% peroxide is safe for use at home by responsible adults. They also agree that this is the minimum concentration required to whiten the teeth in a reasonable amount of time. The government does not concur though so, if one wishes to purchase Dr. George's Dental White or any other teeth whitening kit with more than 0.1% peroxide, the time to do so is now.



