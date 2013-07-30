According to the 2013 Statistics, Las Vegas Real Estate Is Starting to Pick Up

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Back in the early 2,000’s, Las Vegas real estate was at its peak, this included sellers and buyers. When the economy crashed, Las Vegas homes that were newly built were left standing empty due to the housing chaos caught in the middle. Today, the real estate market is slowly changing across the United States, and it is showing that once again, Las Vegas is a popular location for an ideal residence and new homes are once again being bought and sold.



The housing market is changing throughout the country and Las Vegas real estate is bouncing back to being a popular residence once again. There are many foreclosures that are great deals, but not for very long. Since interest rates are at an all time low and the AB248 legislation, the foreclosures of homes have decreased 73% since 2009. The National Association of Realtors states that Las Vegas homes for sale are the most searched for in America. Don’t forget to check out Henderson Nevada homes for sale.



Predictions are being made that at the rate of new houses being sold so far this year, there will be no foreclosed homes for sale in Las Vegas as investment groups are buying them up at a great rate. Investors and buyers have purchased with cash, 50% of the homes according to Clark County, and owners are seeing the homes selling and are starting to raise their prices, especially those who owe more than their appraisal price. Buyers eagerly want to get homes before the prices go up substantially and are willing to pay over appraised value. Lake Las Vegas real estate is also a big hit.



Las Vegas is the city that has nightlife and is well known around the world. This is a great place to live, and that includes the family. There are neighbourhoods not far from the strip that can include everything needed for all. Buyers will be amazed at all amenities that is offered when a homes is purchased in this area.



The Summerlin, Las Vegas area has some amazing homes for sale. Buyers are encouraged to take a look at homes for sale in Summerlin Las Vegas. Interesting buyers and investors are eyeing this great neighbourhood too. This is one of the luxury home areas that was built for families and has everything to offer. Some of the amenities that surround these houses are: Red Rock Canyon that has 2,000 climbing routes, more than 150 parks throughout the area, two dozen public and private schools, 9 golf courses, 3 resort hotels and 150 miles of trails for biking, walking and running.



Ashley McCormick, an agent for Las Vegas Real Estate.org is one of the top real estate agents out of thousands. She knows the price trends of the market, and will get what buyers and investors need.



