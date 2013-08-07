Account Receivables Financing Company, Universal Funding Announced Strong Start to the Second Half of the Year

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Account receivables financing company, Universal Funding announced today that they facilitated nine new factoring lines in the month of July. The July 2013 numbers show a strong start to the second half of the year.



“July proved to be our busiest and highest producing month with nine first time receivables financing accounts,” says President Kyle Bergstedt. “This was a great start to the third quarter and we anticipate Q3 to outpace the previous two quarters in terms of opening new accounts.”



The combined factoring receivables limit for the new accounts opened in July totals $3.9 million dollars. Universal Funding Corporation has provided a debt-free cash flow solution that the companies can use to grow their businesses.



These factoring lines include:



A $1,000,000 factoring facility for a vineyard in Napa Valley



A $600,000 factoring facility for a fire alarm and monitoring company in Texas



A $700,000 factoring facility for a furniture manufacturer in the Midwest and



A $1,000,000 factoring facility for a plastics recycler in Ohio



These four factoring invoices accounts represent the largest new accounts in July; however Universal Funding also provided factoring lines ranging between $40,000 and $250,000 for five other businesses. Big corporations have been using accounts receivable factoring to their advantage for generations, but nowadays it’s common for companies of all sizes to work with factoring companies. As the U.S. economy works its way through the current recovery phase, more and more businesses are factoring receivables as a way to gain access to working capital. It’s a financial tool that provides access to instant cash flow without creating debt.



Additionally, these new clients have access to Universal Funding’s credit screening services, tax assistance and accounts receivable insurance program in addition to the usual receivables financing program provided. These are services that most other factoring companies do not provide for their clients.



About Universal Funding Corporation

Since 1998, Universal Funding Corporation has provided clients in the printing & publishing, manufacturing, oilfield & energy, trucking & transportation, and staffing & personnel industries with personalized accounts receivable factoring services. The factoring company’s headquarter is located in Spokane Valley, Washington and provides business financing to companies all across the United States. For additional information about factoring, contact Universal Funding at www.UniversalFunding.com or call (800) 984-4265.



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing

Heather2@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035