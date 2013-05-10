Accountability Bonding Now Offering a Wide Array of Bail Bond Services

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Trusted bail bondsman company, Accountability Bonding, is pleased to offer their clients a wide array of bail bond services. These services are offered around the clock in any county in North Carolina.



Every now and then, someone makes a mistake that puts them in jail and in need of bond. This doesn’t make you a criminal, but it does mean you could use a fast bail service like those found at Accountability Bonding. They can take care of you throughout the surety bond process. They strive to “provide direction, assurance, and comfort during” your judicial process. Their company will make sure you are treated fairly, are safe and secure during your stay, and that you get bond funding when you need it. Accountability Bonding offers low interest rates along with their financing options, making it even easier to make bail.



Currently, Accountability Bonding frequently serves Charlotte, Monroe, Concord, Gastonia, and Statesville, but they are available within any North Carolinian county. Potential bail bond surety clients can contact them by phone, email, at their office, or through the form on their website.



About Accountability Bonding

Accountability Bonding is made up of five different law firms, each assigned to a North Carolina region. By hosting these attorneys, they allow clients to get in contact with the Charlotte bail bondsman resources they need, right away. They also offer a list of jails and clerks. Their staff members each have helpful expertise and are happy to help you find the information and funding you need for your particular bail bond situation. For more detail please visit, http://www.accountabilitybonding.com/.