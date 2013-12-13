Accountability Linked with Greater Success in Weight Loss

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Accountability has often been said to be a motivator in encouraging a person to either exercise or stick to a diet plan. But this suggestion may be more based in fact than we think according to a new study in diabetes patients that was recently published in the Journal of General Internal medicine.



Researchers looked at overweight adults who were receiving care in pilot medical centers in Northern California who were asked daily about their exercise habits. Researchers would then enter this information into the patient’s records, and review it with them during another meeting. What they found is that those patients who were questioned stuck to their exercise habits better than those who weren’t questioned at all about their activity.



Richard Grant, researcher with the study, advised that the goal was to raise awareness of the patient’s habits. “Asking these questions about exercise is raising awareness with both the patient and the health care provider. It gets patients thinking about how much they are exercising and reminds physicians to have that conversation with their patients.”



It’s been proven that those engaged in any kind of a weight loss program, whether the goal is to eat healthier or be more active, are more successful with some support system in place. In patients with health issues, a majority of this support can come from a physician, and physician engagement can bring more positive outcomes for overall weight loss goals.



Study authors advise both physicians and patients to think about their engagement levels in both their health efforts and communication about those efforts. This will allow better connection to resources for support for the individual, and a better understanding in physicians of how they can assist patients in reaching their weight loss and health improvement goals.



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