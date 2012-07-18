Accountable Capital Helps Small Businesses That Need Working Capital but Are Turned Down by Banks

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- With the sluggish economy and the subsequent credit crunch, many small business owners are unable to secure traditional funding. Drew Giventer experienced this first-hand, and the result hatched an idea that led to the creation of Accountable Capital Corp., a company that helps small businesses get working capital.



An entrepreneur who had extensive experience operating profitable businesses, Giventer was in the mortgage industry and decided to pursue other business options two years ago. He approached his bank with a documented track record of success and good credit seeking financing to acquire a franchise. The bank would not give him a loan.



“Even with my track record of starting and operating profitable businesses, and my good credit, I was unable to get financing from a bank with which I had a 15-year history,” Giventer said. “From that experience, I recognized that it is practically impossible for a small business to get funding because of banks’ stringent guidelines. I saw an opportunity to fill a niche and help small business owners in need.”



Giventer developed a business plan, secured investors and launched Accountable Capital in 2011. The company works with small businesses that are unable to secure financing from a bank.



A traditional secured bank loan, which requires the use of collateral and fixed monthly payments until the loan is repaid in full. Regardless of unpredictable revenue fluctuations, borrowers are locked into this amount and must somehow find the funds even if business revenue is too low to make the monthly payment. Accountable Capital’s options give businesses more flexibility.



Repayment of funding from Accountable Capital is conducted through a percentage of the business’ future Visa/MasterCard receivables, so it is directly tied to the business’ sales.



“If you have a slower that average month, your payments will be lower; and if you have a better than average month, your payments will be higher,” Giventer explained. “This model helps small business owners because it does not hamper their cash flow.”



Accountable Capital buys a percentage of a company’s future revenues, Giventer said, so it is investing in that company’s future success. When a small business owner applies for funding, Accountable Capital bases its answer on the borrower’s cash flow and the reason for the loan. In most cases, small business owners approach Accountable Capital to provide funding for necessary expenses. For example, a restaurant in Arkansas was given $8,000 to replace an air conditioning unit.



“We are not giving seed money. We are analyzing the client’s business and investing in that business for a return on our money,” Giventer said. “It is mutually beneficial for our company and the small business owner because they are getting the capital they need and we are investing in their success.”



Accountable Capital can provide funding in as little as three days, compared to the months that it takes for banks to process loans. This is especially important for small businesses, such as the restaurant in Arkansas that needed the AC unit quickly replaced.



“Small business owners are the heartbeat of this country, and operating a small business is more challenging than ever because it is difficult to qualify for bank loans and government funding options,” Giventer said. “Our format allows small businesses to get the working capital they need, and feel comfortable about the repayment terms because they don’t have to feel stressed since there is not a fixed monthly payment.”



Accountable Capital has received a tremendous response from small businesses nationwide. At this point, the company is not working with start-ups since start-ups do not have receivables, and Giventer knows that there is a substantial market of established small businesses that need a lender to believe in them.



“As long as banks continue to have strict guidelines, our model will become more prominent because it gives small businesses the working capital to survive,” Giventer said. “I am passionate about starting and growing businesses, and with this business (Accountable Capital), I’m able to do just that for myself and for our borrowers.” http://www.accountablecapital.com/



