AccountEdge vs. QuickBooks: Cards Stacked in Favour of QuickBooks

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- AccountEdge comes in two desktop versions AccountEdge Basic and AccountEdge Pro. AccountEdge Pro, on the other hand, offers cloud collaboration features.



QuickBooks is an industry-leading accounting software solution with a wide variety of services and ample support.



AccountEdge is designed to work with all types of small and medium-sized businesses. It is mainly used by companies who sell, build and manage inventory items, provide professional services or bill for time spent on projects.



Some of the key features available in AccountEdge Pro include accounting and general ledger, inventory tracking, departmental accounting, job costing, integrated shipping, financial reports, and contact management.



"While the software gained its share of recognition, users have often complained of a steep learning curve and limited integrations that annihilate its spot as number one. Additionally, users are required to pay extra for phone support, "Technical Services Manager at E-Tech, John Rocha said.



As AccountEdge is mainly locally-installed, security is handled on your personal server. Because the company has no access to your account or information, security such as firewall precautions and data backups are the user's lookout.



With QuickBooks Online, businesses can manage their accounts such as creating and sending professional invoices and estimates, organizing daily expenses, tracking of payments and recording of sales, customized tax rates for businesses, P&Ls and Balance Sheets from anywhere.Since QuickBooks is cloud-based, a username and password is all you would need to access your file.



With all the cards stacked in favour of QuickBooks, it comes as no surprise that businesses are actively switching to QuickBooks from AccountEdge.



E-Tech spares no effort when it comes to the migration of data from AccountEdge to QuickBooks. E-Tech will access the data directly from a copy of your MYOB file and reformat it so it can be directly entered into QuickBooks programmatically. All standard lists - customers, vendors, employees, accounts, items, shipping methods, customer messages, payment terms, categories and jobs- and the open posting transactions -unpaid invoices, unpaid bills and unused credits- are converted so you won't be left wondering if you missed receiving a payment from a client or forgot to pay a bill.



Non-posting transactions as well as Inventory quantities and values are also transferred. Journal entries are then made for each fiscal year end to keep the balance sheet as well as profit and loss the same in the QuickBooks file as they were in the AccountEdge file.



