AccountEdge's User Ratings and Costs Forcing a Switch to QuickBooks Online

Similarly, moving from MYOB/AccountEdge to QuickBooks can be thwarted if not well planned from the start. "Transitioning from MYOB/AccountEdge to QuickBooks can be tedious and complicated, which is why third party services are required in order to strategically convert data from one software to another



QuickBooks is a cloud-based accounting software designed for self-employed and small businesses. The solution helps the user manage all their finances with either an online version or licensed. AccountEdge is an accounting and financial management solution for small and medium businesses. Its capabilities include billing and invoicing, contact management, reporting, and others.



AccountEdge comes in two versions—AccountEdge Basic and AccountEdge Pro. Both versions are locally-hosted desktop account software options. Account Edge Pro, however, offers cloud collaboration features.



Cost-wise, AccountEdge Pro costs a single payment of $399. A single-user upgrade for AccountEdge Pro costs $199, and a multi-user AccountEdge Pro upgrade costs $299. Unlike AccountEdge and QuickBooks Desktop, due to the nature of QuickBooks Online being cloud-hosted, an extra fee would not be needed for cloud collaboration.



QuickBooks Online also comes in three versions, all of which are priced on a monthly subscription basis. Simple Start costs $20, Essentials costs $40 and Plus costs $70.



Overall, according to Softwreadvice.com, AccountEdge has 79 reviews and a rating of 4.44 / 5 vs QuickBooks Online Advanced which has 404 reviews and a rating of 4.51 / 5. As per user reviews on merchantmaverick.com and AccountEdge's ease of use, the software faired "poor". Users find that AccountEdge has a steep learning curve with "clunky" features and the software's user interface outdated.



Users have rated AccountEdge's customer service "fair" with customer service generally limited to email support. Phone support is available at a costof $199 per year, and email response times can take anywhere between one to three days.



Considering a switch? E-Tech offers an industry-standard migration service to convert AccountEdge data file to QuickBooks Online with a comprehensive error-free transfer service of that converts all lists and transactional history.



For more information on this service, visit https://e-tech.ca/AccountingEdgeMYOB-to-Quickbooks-Conversion.aspx



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



