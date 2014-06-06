New Business market report from Euromonitor International: "Accounting and Auditing in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for accounting and auditing services enjoys 7% CAGR over 2007-2012 to reach a SR2 billion in 2012 due to favourable business environment. Over 2007-2012 industry sees average annual growth of 7% as auditing and accounting standards are successfully regulated by a local administrative body called SOCPA. Industry rather fragmented, as five leading players generate 20% of revenue. Kingdom's industry of accounting and auditing services expected to see annual growth of 7% over 2013-2018 thanks to implementation of IFRS.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Accounting and Auditing in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7412. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Accounting and Auditing in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7412 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Financial Auditing and Book-keeping Services, Insolvency Services, Tax Advisors.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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