Definition:

Accounting and finance software is used to process and record all the financial transactions within the modules such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, and trial balance. It is an essential part of any enterprise system. It also keeps track of transactions, cash flows, performs calculations and generates dashboards and reports. Accounting software should automate labor-intensive accounting tasks, accelerate tax preparation, and reduce the risk of human error in the workplace. Large and small & medium enterprises highly adopting accounting software in order to monitor financial transactions. Web-based accounting software is easy-to-use with browser-based access, and allows access from anywhere, at any time, from any device with a browser.



Major Players in This Report Include:

Intuit (United States), Oracle (NetSuite) (United States), SAP (Germany), Infor (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Certify Inc. (United States), Sage Group (United States), Acumatica, Inc. (United States), Epicor Software Corporation (United States), Financial Force (United States)



Global Accounting and Finance Software the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Accounting and Finance Software Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain.



The Global Accounting and Finance Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are



illuminated below:

by Type (Spreadsheets, Commercially-available Software, Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP), Custom Accounting Software), Application (Cash Management, Currency Management, Tax Management, Inter-Company Accounting, Others (Recurring Revenue Management, Fixed Assets, Payroll Management)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Public Sector, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Construction & Real Estate, Others)



Market Drivers

Increasingly Adopting Cloud-Based and Accounting Software as It Reduces the Process Time

Growing Demand from Large and Medium Financial Institutions



Market Trend

The Trend of Designing Industry-Specific Accounting Systems

Cloud-Based Accounting Services for Start-Ups and Small- Sized Businesses



Opportunities

Workflow Automation and Deployment in the Cloud-based Software

Technological Advancements such as Machine Learning and AI



Challenges

Scalability and Customization

Lack of Expertise and Awareness



In February 2020, financial and accounting software provider Intuit Inc. has announced that it will acquire personal finance company Credit Karma. Through the acquisition, Intuit will be able to tap into Credit Karma's vast data to offer in-depth financial recommendations to customers.



Geographically World Global Accounting and Finance Software markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Accounting and Finance Software markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Accounting and Finance Software Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



