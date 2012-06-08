Accounting Firm of Thomas Cox & Co Helps UK Businesses Grow and Keep Greater Earnings Share

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- As the economy in the United Kingdom succumbs to worldwide downward market pressures, UK businesses are finding greater stability and growth potential via accounting services from Thomas Cox & Co. The leading pro-active accountants practice provides a variety of services for entrepreneurs in Luton, St Albans, Harpenden and all of Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.



Most business owners are facing challenges in these harsh financial times. However, many businesses are finding fundamental and innovative ways to survive and even thrive with the help of Thomas Cox & Co. Their unique approach combines the best of traditional accounting with a comprehensive array of business development services focused on small-to-medium sized and family-owned enterprises. “The growth and success of our clients is based on providing them a figurative partnership model with holistic solutions for all aspects of their business,” said Thomas Cox & Co Founder Peter Cox. “Through a variety of personalized services, we help them make informed decisions that strengthen their short and long-term financial picture.”



The firm is adept at everything from helping businesses deal with the challenges of owning a business on a daily, monthly and yearly basis to long-term growth strategies and business development services. “We exist to help our clients create wealth through growing their business with best-in-class accounting as well as tax and business management advice that helps them keep more of what they earn,” said Cox. “Despite the economic downturn, our top 15 customers have increased their combined net worth by 77 percent and are still growing.”



Rather than charging by the hour like most firms, Thomas Cox & Co reverses the risk to the client by fixing the fee before any work commences for the duration of the assignment. In addition to meeting key benchmarks for competency and service, the firm has a wealth of exclusive information and resources usually not available at other accounting firms. Thomas Cox & Co is an award winner for the “Most Innovative Sole Practitioner” at the national event organised by the 2020 Innovation Group—the leading membership organisation for progressive accountants. For more information, please visit http://www.thomascox.co.uk/



