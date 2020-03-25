Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global accounting software market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Accounting Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Software, Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), Type (Spreadsheets, ERP, Custom Accounting Software, Tax Management), End-Use Industry (BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/accounting-software-market-100107



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other accounting software market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.



List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Accounting Software Market Research Report:



Oracle

Sage Group Plc.

Workday

Zeta Software LLC

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Intuit Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Xero Ltd.

Red Wing Software Inc.

Zoho Corporation



"RMS Joins Hands with M3 to Offer the Best Hotel Management Solutions"



Several MNCs are either partnering or acquiring small or mid-scale companies to sustain in the market. Some of the developments initiated by companies are mentioned below:



In April 2019, Infor acquired Efficient Frontiers, Inc. dba ReServe Interactive. This acquisition is aimed to help Infor expand its presence in stadiums, entertainment centers, convention centers and others. The company uses the ReServe's cloud-based platform to offer advanced functionalities via Infor CloudSuite hospitality.

In the same year and month, Xero announced the launch of a new subscription plan. This plan called "Payroll Only Subscription" helps small companies with processes such as Single Touch Payroll (STP).

In April 2019, RMS partnered with a leading cloud-based financial platform called M3 to help its clients offer the best hotel management solutions.

An accounting software provider called FreeAgent was acquired by Starling Bank to automate their tax and accounting management.



View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/Biogas-Market-Top-Leading-Companies-Consumption-Key-Drivers-Challenges-and-Trends-Forecast-to-2026-2020-03-06



Regional Analysis for Accounting Software Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Table of Contents for Accounting Software Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Accounting Software Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Accounting Software Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion