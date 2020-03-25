Top Players in Accounting Software Market are Oracle (NetSuite), Sage Group Plc., Workday, Inc., Zeta Software LLC, Infor, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Intuit Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Xero Ltd., Red Wing Software Inc., Zoho Corporation, MRI Software, AccountMate Software Corporation, and Acumatica
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global accounting software market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Accounting Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Software, Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), Type (Spreadsheets, ERP, Custom Accounting Software, Tax Management), End-Use Industry (BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.
For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/accounting-software-market-100107
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other accounting software market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.
List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Accounting Software Market Research Report:
Oracle
Sage Group Plc.
Workday
Zeta Software LLC
Infor
Microsoft Corporation
SAP SE
Intuit Inc.
Epicor Software Corporation
Xero Ltd.
Red Wing Software Inc.
Zoho Corporation
"RMS Joins Hands with M3 to Offer the Best Hotel Management Solutions"
Several MNCs are either partnering or acquiring small or mid-scale companies to sustain in the market. Some of the developments initiated by companies are mentioned below:
In April 2019, Infor acquired Efficient Frontiers, Inc. dba ReServe Interactive. This acquisition is aimed to help Infor expand its presence in stadiums, entertainment centers, convention centers and others. The company uses the ReServe's cloud-based platform to offer advanced functionalities via Infor CloudSuite hospitality.
In the same year and month, Xero announced the launch of a new subscription plan. This plan called "Payroll Only Subscription" helps small companies with processes such as Single Touch Payroll (STP).
In April 2019, RMS partnered with a leading cloud-based financial platform called M3 to help its clients offer the best hotel management solutions.
An accounting software provider called FreeAgent was acquired by Starling Bank to automate their tax and accounting management.
View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/Biogas-Market-Top-Leading-Companies-Consumption-Key-Drivers-Challenges-and-Trends-Forecast-to-2026-2020-03-06
Regional Analysis for Accounting Software Market:
North America (the USA and Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Contents for Accounting Software Market:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Key Accounting Software Market Insights
Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Competitive Landscape
Global Accounting Software Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020
Company Profiles
Conclusion