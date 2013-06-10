Accountinginanhour.com Shows How to Have the Ability of Financial Literacy in Only One Hour

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Accounting in an Hour is a website that provides the acclaimed hour-long program for non-financial people. The primary goal of Accounting in an Hour is to teach everyone about the basic principles of business finance and accounting in just an hour!



With the help of Accounting in an Hour, everyone can be able to immediately increase their business skills and job security. The contents of this bookkeeping course include income statement, pre-course quiz, write offs, balance sheet, calculation of return on investment (ROI), the difference between capitalizing and expensing, investment analysis, asset location, working capital, short insights into the latest financial scandals, summary of the course, and post-course examination.



After spending several years working at Price Waterhouse, Rick Makoujy Jr. worked at Wall Street as securities analyst, a job in which he soon found out that accounting skills were needed.



His fear of being unemployed quickly forced him to learn more about spreadsheets and financial statements. After several hours of work, he quickly gained knowledge about financial statements even though Rick Makoujy Jr. knew that he knows nothing about it in the past and no one explained the basics of accounting to him.



Throughout the next couple of years, Rick Makoujy Jr. became more adept in aiding businesses work under tough conditions. He dealt with issues like working capital, resource allocation and liquidity. He then analyzed acquisition and investment opportunities. Rick Makoujy Jr. applied practical and theoretical accounting applications to business challenges every day.



As of now, Rick Makoujy Jr. enjoys sharing his knowledge in order to aid everyone about accounting applications. He is making accounting simple for everyone who thought that it was extremely complicated. Overall, with the help of Accounting in an Hour, Rick Makoujy Jr. will help everyone about the fundamentals of accounting in just one hour!



...amazingly thorough...easy to follow... helped employees understand and appreciate their job functions better...nothing short of fantastic!...” according to International Paper.



“Everyone needs this course!” said by Canon.



“Extremely educational and offered a great deal of material to my agents. The course was excellent!”, as stated by Coldwell Banker.



About

If you want more than just accounting basics , head over to Accounting In An Hour. You can check out their course summary and bookkeeping course online at http://accountinginanhour.com/



CONTACT:

pr@accountinginanhour.com