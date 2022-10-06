Accounts Receivable Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : Armatic, Acumatica, Open Systems

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Accounts Receivable Software Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Accounts Receivable Software market outlook.



Brief Overview on Accounts Receivable Software:

Accounts receivable software is usually used to accomplish accounting and financial functions. The solutions are available in simple single-entry apps for check writing and bookkeeping and also in advanced double-entry systems that include a general ledger. Sophisticated platforms offer extra features such as inventory, fixed assets, invoicing, and more. Accounts receivable software provides plenty of benefits as it can use to automate the routine tasks, eliminate manual errors, keep the books accurate, and get timely notifications to avoid penalties and more.



Key Market Trends:

The development of small businesses and rising investment in the cloud by the companies and SaaS market are likely to boost the growth of the market. Accounts receivable management software make easier to communicate with customers.



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Spending Capacity of Companies

Growing Penetration of Business Accounting Mobile Applications



Segmentation of the Global Accounts Receivable Software Market:

by Type (On-Premise, Software-as-a-service, Cloud-Based), Application (Billing & Invoice, Budgeting, Accounting, Others), End-User (Personal, Banks, Enterprise (SMEs and Large Enterprises))



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2021

The base year for estimation – 2021

Estimated Year – 2022

Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Accounts Receivable Software Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Accounts Receivable Software market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Accounts Receivable Software market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



