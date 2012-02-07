‘Accredited Online College Degrees’ Offers Students Helpful Tools, Tips for Distance Learning

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- The annual rate of tuition increases for many universities and colleges is around eight percent, while, according to a report by Hay Group, U.S. employees can expect median base salary increases of 3.0 percent in 2012.



With the rising costs in tuition and a combination of low salary increases and a down economy, many Americans are looking for more cost effective ways to obtain a college degree.



Affording students the ability to omit traveling costs, save money and maintain their current job, a number of people are opting to earn online college degrees.



But finding accredited online college education and Masters Degree programs can be challenging.



Featuring tools, tips and methodologies to assist prospective students seeking online bachelor degree programs and more, Online College Degrees recently redesigned their website to increase user functionality and effectiveness. The updated site, AccreditedOnlineCollegeDegrees.org, offers a host of new insightful articles to aid students regarding topics such as financing an online education, accelerating a degree, and finding accredited distance learning schools. Additionally, students can quickly find an accredited online program by using the site’s college finder and selecting their desired degree level, degree category and subject of interest.



Due to their versatility and affordability, online college degrees have become an increasingly popular choice for students. In fact, nearly one-third of college students already take online classes. In addition, the growth rate for online enrollment is 10 percent as compared to a two percent overall growth rate for higher education in general.



And according to Online College Degrees, in this age of social media and technology, most students find it easier and more comfortable to log in to their classes than walk into an actual classroom.



“College students are already typically ‘plugged in’ and are comfortable with online formats, not only for learning, but also for socializing,” states Online College Degrees. “The advent of Facebook and texting has made electronic relationships normal and more natural, so interacting with class members via chat and video conferencing is a comfortable concept.”



And now with the site’s recent redesign, prospective students can find an array of helpful articles, tips and resources to make selecting an online degree program an easy process.



