Accsoft Launches New Inventory Management Product

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Accsoft Business Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its new inventory management product, Inventory Matrix.



Inventory Matrix, for Microsoft Dynamics GP, is a comprehensive solution which is best suited for companies in the Matrix based industries, like apparel, jackets, shoes, bags, purses, etc. Accsoft’s Inventory Matrix allows up to five dimensions for every product line and allows one to have an unlimited number of product lines. It also makes taking sales orders and processing purchase orders, for matrix-based products, easy and efficient.



Inventory Matrix Features:

- Create unlimited dimensions – ex. colour, brand, style, size

- Create unlimited dimension members – ex. black, blue, green, red, yellow

- Create unlimited product lines – ex. apparel, footwear, bags, jackets

- Ability to assign different dimensions to each product line



For more information please visit: http://www.accsoft.ca/



Contact Information:

Masood Mahmood

President / CEO

Accsoft Business Solutions



Office Address:

29 Gervais Drive, Suite 204

Toronto, Ontario M3C 1Y9

CANADA



Phone: 416.222.7638

Fax: 416.915.7638

E-mail: solutions@accsoft.ca



About Accsoft Business Solutions

Accsoft Business Solutions Inc. was established in the year 2000 by a group of certified professionals who worked in top level accounting and IT positions. Throughout the last 14 years, we have helped hundreds of companies improve their business processes by optimizing their business systems. Accsoft specializes in business systems and software and offers a comprehensive range of services to clients across various industries. We offer one window service, providing a total system of solutions to meet your accounting and business needs. It all begins with evaluating your requirements so we can implement a solution that works for you.