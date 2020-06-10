ACCU-SCOPE Explores Different Types of Light Filters for Microscopes

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- When observing specimens or taking images with a microscope, using the right filter can improve resolution and contrast, reduce interference from ambient light, and block out infrared or ultraviolet rays. There is no doubt that filters can enhance the quality of performance and make a microscope more versatile in general. However, there is a wide variety of filter types, and it is vital to select the right one for your unique purpose. For microscopy enthusiasts who want to optimize performance, the experts at ACCU-SCOPE advise on the best uses for different types of microscope filters.



Neutral density filters are one of the most common types used in both microscopy and photomicrography. They are designed to attenuate the amount of light that illuminates the specimen or that reaches the camera. This process can help in situations where bright illumination reduces contrast, making it difficult to observe the details in a specimen properly. Neutral density filters only block light on the visible spectrum, so they may not be ideal for microscope users who need to reduce infrared or ultraviolet light from their field of view.



For microscopes that use achromat or plan achromat objectives, green interference filters are likely the best choice for improving performance. Achromat and plan achromat objectives correct light diffraction best in the green wavelengths. Other color microscope filters may compromise performance and clarity.



To improve contrast and control the color temperature of the light when observing specimens, daylight blue filters can be extremely useful. Originally used with tungsten halogen light sources, daylight blue filters help control for the color variation seen when the voltage of the halogen lamp is decreased (light appears "yellowish") or increased (light appears "whiter"). Some people prefer the cooler "feel" of the bluish light and use blue filters with LED light sources.



Modern microscopy enthusiasts enjoy the benefits of ground glass filters that are designed to diffuse and balance the light coming from the illuminator. Whether using a tungsten halogen or LED light source, ground glass ("frosted") filters help reduce the "hot spot" created by the lamp, and are also used to provide wider, more even illumination when using very low power objectives.



Filters for fluorescence microscopy deliver precise light wavelengths from the light source to the specimen, and then from the specimen to the eyepieces or camera for observation. Fluorescence filters are typically available as a set, and are selected based upon the fluorescent substance being observed in the specimen.



Microscope light filters come in a range of colors and designs that can fit the diverse applications of their instruments. When selecting a filter, it is crucial to know what specialties they best serve. To learn more about this company's professional-grade microscopes and accessories, visit ACCU-SCOPE today!



