ACCU-SCOPE Supplies a Wide Variety of Microscope Objective Lenses

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Some of the most popular and functional accessories available from microscope supplier ACCU-SCOPE Inc. are its objective lenses. While objective lenses come in a broad range of magnification powers, the most frequently used magnification powers of objective lenses are 4x, 10x, 40x, and 100x. Each lens offers unique benefits and drawbacks, depending on the application they are used for.



A 4x objective lens is also commonly known as a scanning objective lens. Scanning objective lenses are the least powerful, but that doesn't mean they don't have their use. Often called "scanning" objective lenses, their magnification power is generally ideal for making a quick "scan" of the specimen being observed. After glancing over the slide with a scanning objective lens, observers may then switch to a 10x or low power objective lens.



Lower power objective lenses are among the most helpful accessories for observing and analyzing specimens on a glass slide. With a magnification power of 10x, these lenses provide just enough magnification for closer viewing. A high power objective lens, however, has a magnification power of 40x, which is enough to provide a very detailed image of the specimen. Lastly, there are microscope accessories known as oil immersion objective lenses, which have a magnification power of 100x. Oil immersion objective lenses need immersion oil in order to function properly, but they provide excellent magnification and resolution for viewing small objects in fine detail.



Some lesser-known objective magnifications exist too, each finding utility based on the need of the observer. A 2x "scanning" objective provides for even faster review of a specimen, and is a particularly favorite magnification of pathologists. A 50x oil immersion objective has found a place for observing blood smears. Where observers want to avoid the use of immersion oil (it requires regular cleaning of the objectives and slides), a 60x or 100x dry objective provides higher magnification without the mess of immersion oil.



