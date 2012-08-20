Accu2000 Speeds up Linear and 2D Bar Code Label Generating for Manufacturing Companies

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Barcode labels are widely used in manufacturing businesses. From receiving to shipping, barcode labels help manufacturing business operate effectively. BarcodeLabelPro.com releases the new Accu2000 barcode label generating software, which will help users create the linear and 2D barcode labels easily and inexpensively.



The new version comes with the updated user interface which is more user-friendly than ever. The graphical interface are so intuitive that users can start automating barcode designing processes within minutes of installation, even if they don’t have computer experience.



"Simple, easy, fast. That's what computer software should be," said barcodelabelpro.com founder Dr. Ge. "You shouldn't need a programming degree to use barcode software. That's why we made Accu2000 Barcode Maker so simple and easy to use."



Priced from $49 (Free through online summer offer), Accu2000 barcode is affordable for any business. New customers can try Accu2000 Barcode software for free at http://www.barcodelabelpro.com/free-barcode-software-download.asp without cost or obligation.



The main features of latest version include:



- Generate 26 most commonly used linear and 2-D barcodes

- Add text labels and Images

- Edit Barcode Width, length and color

- Support predefined label template from many manufacture such as Avery, PIMACO, Herma, Zweckform, etc.

- exports labels to images and displays image files (bmp, jpg, gif, png, ico, etc.)

- chooses data from many type of databases and files such as SQL, Oracle, Access, Excel, XML, CSV etc.



From saving time and cutting cost, to reducing data entry errors, Accu2000 barcode software improves business operational efficiency and offers users numerous advantages, which are critical for a company to succeed during downturn. Accu2000 barcode software was designed with the small business owner in mind. The newly upgraded version makes it even easier for user to print linear and 2-d barcode labels.



To learn more and experience all of the great features of Accu2000 bar code maker software, user can start the free test drive at: http://www.barcodelabelpro.com/Barcode-Label-Design-Software.asp



About barcodelabelpro.com

barcodelabelpro.com is a leading software provider of easy-to-use barcode software for small to medium size businesses. barcodelabelpro.com delivers easy-to-use quality barcode software and component at affordable price.