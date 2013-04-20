Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2013 -- Acculam, a leader in the manufacture of industrial-grade plastics, is excited to announce that it is now a full service manufacturer of thermoset plastic products that meet NEMA and MIL-SPEC grade designations. Its products fully comply with the standards of a regulating body known as the National Electrical Manufacturer’s Association, as well as the United States military.



What does this exciting development mean for Acculam? It means that two very important entities in the industry endorse Acculam’s laminated thermoset plastic products and open the company up to all kinds of industrial clients. Acculam’s plastic products are used for in a multitude of applications, including circuit boards, fuses, motors, generators, gaskets, condensers, relays, switches, sockets, coils, transformers, and many more. The company offers products in a number of grade designations like FR4, G-10 material, and more.



On top of its new status as a full service manufacturer of NEMA and MIL-SPEC plastics, Acculam is also an ISO 9001 certified manufacturing company. The company’s slogan is ‘You know it’s right… When it’s accurate,’ and according to a spokesperson, “Our slogan is a continuing reminder that we produce and deliver the very best products and solutions to the industries we serve.” With its laminate sheet, phenolic tubing, and composite rod product offerings, Acculam demonstrates its supremacy in the industry every day.



About Acculam

Since 1980, Acculam has maintained its lead in the manufacture of industrial laminates by continuing to innovate and improve its manufacturing processes. Acculam’s thermoset laminate products are found in markets across six continents, solidifying its place as a company with world-class recognition and unparalleled quality in its products and services. Anyone who needs the very best thermoset plastic products can count on Acculam. For more detail please visit, http://www.acculam.com/.